USDCAD trade lower after the dual jobs reports

Canada jobs report better. US jobs report worse. USDCAD moves lower

The combination of a stronger Canada jobs report any weaker US report has the USDCAD moving to the downside (lower dollar/higher CAD) as you would expect.





The Canada job gains showed a rise of 157K versus 60K estimate. The US jobs report showed a gain of 194K versus an estimate of 500K.











Looking at the daily chart, the price has moved below its 200 day moving average at 1.25117, but still remains above its 100 day moving average at 1.24801.





Swing lows going back to August come in between 1.24739 and 1.24914. The low price has reached 1.2489 (so far) between those swing levels. The 50% of the move up from the June 1 low comes in at 1.24772. So overall the area between 1.24772 and 1.25117 remains a key target area for the pair. With the price between the levels, there is some thing for both dip buyers against the 1.24772 level and sellers against the 200 day moving average at 1.25117 (close risk).







Drilling to the hourly chart, the daily moving averages overlaid on that chart lower still the key targets and risk levels intraday. The September low at 1.24925 is also in play. The prices currently trading just below that level as I type. The price is also below the 1.2500 level which can be a natural bias defining level.









