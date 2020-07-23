USDCHF moves toward the low close level for 2020

The low close for 2020 come in at 0.92504

The USDCHF has continued its moved to the downside. The pair is down for the 4th consecutive day today (below 0.9296). In the process, the price is getting closer to its 2020 low closing level at 0.92504. For your God the 2018 low closing level was 0.92176. The intraday low price from March 10 comes in at 0.91747. Those are the 3 next targets as the pair continues its run to the downside.













Drilling to the hourly chart, connecting most recent lows from last Friday and yesterday. The pair is also testing a lower trendline. That combined with the low closing level from 2020 may give sellers some cause for pause. However, if there is a break, I would expect the buyers to turn to sellers.