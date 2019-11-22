USDCHF pounding against the 200 day MA

Price in USDCHF is higher but lots of choppy up and down action

The USDCHF is pounding against the 200 day MA at 0.99461. The high today has tried to extend above. There are now three bars on the hourly chart with the highest high at 0.9948. Two pips above is all it could do? Come on... There needs to be more momentum to convince buyers to jump on for more.









So there has been more selling against the level than buying on the little peeks above as intraday traders lean. The good news for the buyers is that the selling does not go all that far either. I give the bias tilt to the buyers.





We are currently making the third test of the day. Can the pounding get the shove higher and make the tilt a little stronger? That is what the longs are looking for now.