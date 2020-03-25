USDCHF trades to session lows and tests 100 day MA

100 day MA at 0.97585. Lower trend line at 0.9749.

The USDCHF trades to a new session low and in the process is back down testing the 100 day moving average at 0.97585. A move below that level would target the lower trend line at 0.9749.













The price action today also solidified a topside trend line, AND traded most of the NY session below it's 200 day MA at 0.98134 and its 100 hour moving average at 0.9820.





Levels below and above are in place. Traders will be looking for the next shove outside the levels.