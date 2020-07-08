USDCHF trades to the highest level since March 12

Falls below the June low of 0.93757

The USDCHF is also on a run to the downside in trading today and in the process, has moved below the low price from June at 0.93757. The pair is trading at its lowest level since March 12 (see daily chart below).









The fall also took the price below swing low levels going back to March, June, and on Monday. Those levels come between 0.9375 and 0.93895. Risk is now 0.938954 shorts. Stay below that yellow area and the sellers remain in control.