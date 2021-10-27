USD/JPY falls to fresh session lows as buyers continue to seem exhausted

Technical Analysis

Author: Justin Low | usdjpy

USD/JPY drops from 113.90 levels to 113.70 on the day

USD/JPY H1 27-10
In general, yen pairs are seeing a retreat across the board as there are more signs of exhaustion reverberating since trading last week.

Of note, USD/JPY is now falling back below its 100-hour moving average (red line) @ 113.87 and that will see sellers establish a more bearish near-term bias.

There is minor support around 113.41 from last week's lows but a drop below could see the downside accelerate further back towards the 112.50-00 region potentially.

Although the pair is still keeping higher on the week, buyers haven't really kept a firm foothold above 114.00 and that is concerning about the overall momentum.

Adding to that is Treasury yields also seemingly exhausted as 10-year yields are gradually nudging lower after clipping the 1.70% level last week.

Other yen pairs are also showing somewhat similar vulnerabilities with CAD/JPY keeping below its key hourly moving averages and nearing a retest of its recent lows @ 91.65-70. A drop below that could see the downside momentum pick up as well.

Likewise, GBP/JPY is backing away from a test of its own key hourly moving averages to 156.35 currently and looking poised for a retest of key support around 156.00.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose