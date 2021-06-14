USDJPY inches higher and trades above 110.00

Price has been able to stay above swing area

The USDJPY inches higher and trades above the 110.00 level. In the process the price has been able to stay above a swing area with a low at 109.839. The low - after entering the seing area between 109.839 to 109.952, could only dip to 109.88 before moving higher again.









The high has reached 110.023 so far. Admittedly, the price is not rocketing higher, but the buyers are continuing to push slowly, but surely. The price is also now comfortably above the swing area. The next target is the swing high from May 28 at 110.19.