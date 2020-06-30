USDJPY still hangs around 100 day MA/50% retracement

100 day MA at 107.903. The 50% is at 107.913

The USDJPY price is still hanging around the 100 day MA at 107.903. The 50% midpoint of the trading range since May low is at 107.913. The current price is at 107.86 - just below those levels.

















The US stocks are off highs by the S&P and Nasdaq remain higher on the day. The Dow is lower on the day.







US yields are higher on the day. The 10 year yield is up 3.4 bps. The 30 year is up 4.5 bps.

Drilling at the hourly chart below the price high today did take a small peek above those levels to the day's high at 107.936. That was the first look. Can the price now get back above? A move below the 107.635 (and stay below) should be enough to weaken the technical picture should the most recent run higher stall out.