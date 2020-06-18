USDJPY tests the low for the day

Low for the day reach 106.694 in Asian and New York trading

The USDJPY his back down retesting its low for the day at 106.694. The pair in the Asian session bond at 106.696. A move below the level will next target the lows going back to June 11 and June 12. They came in around the 106.565.









Yesterday, the USDJPY waffled above and below its 100 hour moving average before moving lower in the late New York session. The corrective high today came in well short of that 100 hour moving average currently at 107.237. The high for the day reach 107.122.





The JPY crosses are also near low levels for the day. The GBPJPY is leading the way to the downside with a decline of -168 pips.











