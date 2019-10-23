USD/MXN is at the support line

A technical perspective of USD/MXN

USD/MXN has reached the support line which has been limiting its downside since the middle of 2017. The line's currently providing support in the 19.07 area. It means that although the pair closed below the 100-week MA (19.2040) last week, sellers won't be able to pull it down easily.

The price action on the D1 is in line with the parameters of the bullish Gartley harmonic pattern. As a result, USD/MXN has a technical capability to get higher. The odds of the bullish scenario will increase if it rises above the 200-day MA at 19.2480. The initial target will then be at 19.38 (100-day MA).

This post is written and submitted by FBS Markets for informational purposes only. In no way shall it be interpreted or construed to create any warranties of any kind, including an offer to buy or sell any currencies or other instruments.



