We are in the last hour of trading....buckle up

Looking for the first back to back gains for the major indices

We are in the last hour of trading for the stocks.





For your guide, the starting levels entering the last hour had the:

S&P index at 2552.47

Nasdaq index at 7592.58

Dow index at 21903.93

If the major indices close higher, it would be the first back to back gains since the start of the coronavirus crisis (Feb 11/12 for the S&P) . The Dow back to back would go back to Feb 5/6).