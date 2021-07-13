WTI crude hits $75 per barrel in rally to one-week high

WTI clears a key technical level

WTI crude oil is now up nearly $1 on the day to $75.03.





The $75 level isn't just psychological. It clears a double top made in the past week as well as the 61.8% retracement of last week's swoon.





This is a good sign for bulls, who have been pointing to delays in the restart of Iran oil talks until August -- meaning supply won't return until at least Q4. Bulls have also noted that order data from OPEC+ countries isn't showing any rise in shipments for August.





Technically, this is a great sign for both oil and CAD. I suspect we'll see another run at $77.

