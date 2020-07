WTI crude oil futures settle down $1.28 or -3.13%





The high for the day reached $40.99. The low extended to $39.27.







The fall comes amid coronavirus cases arise which could impact demand. Also recall from yesterday the weekly inventory data showed a higher than expected build in inventories.

