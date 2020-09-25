WTI crude oil futures settle at $40.25

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | crude-oil-futures

Down $0.06 or -0.15%

The price of WTI crude oil futures settle at $40.25. That is down $0.06 or -0.15%. The high price for the day reached $40.64. The low price extended to $39.71.

The close last Friday settle that $41.32. The settle today $40.25, has pushed the price down $1.07 on the week. That is down 2.58% on the week. The high price this week was on Monday at $41.49. The low price was also on Monday at $38.87. Those lows skimmed along its 100 day moving average (blue line currently at $39.39). On the topside, the pair stalled near the 50 day moving average currently at $41.47.

At some point there will be a catalyst to push the price either above the 50 day moving average (and then 200 day moving average at $41.95), or below its 100 day moving average (at $39.39). On a break, look for more momentum.
