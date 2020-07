Down $0.45 or -1.09%

The price of WTI crude oil futures has settle at $40.75. That's down $0.45 or -1.09% on the day.











The high price reached $41.18. The low price extended to $40.81.





Technically, the high today stalled just ahead of the 50% retracement of the 2020 trading range for the August contract. That level comes in at $41.25 the high price today reached $41.18.