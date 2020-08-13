WTI crude oil futures settle at $42.24

Down $0.43 or 1.01%





The high price today reached $42.84. The low price extended to $42.09





The September contract remains below its 200 day moving average at $43.58 and remains mired in a sideways trading range. Since June 30 the price has been confined to a $38.66 low to $43.60 high. The 200 day moving average has now moved down toward that swing high over the last month and 1/2.





the price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $42.24. That is down $0.43 or 1.01%. The IEA lowered its global demand forecast.