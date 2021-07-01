WTI crude oil futures trade above $76 ahead of the OPEC+ meeting

Another new high going back to October.

The price of WTI crude oil futures has moved above the $76 level for the first time since October 2018, and in the process is moving closer to its October high target of $76.88 (see daily chart above).





The OPEC meeting just ended with no discussion about easing cuts. The OPEC+ meet later today. The expectations is for output cuts to be eased by 400K BPD in August, but traders are worried and shorts are being squeezed.



















A topside channel trendline cuts across at $76.44. That would be the next upside target on further momentum. That comes in ahead of the October 2018 high of $76.88

Drilling to the hourly chart below, the price today based against its 100 hour moving average. That was a clue for the buyers to enter. The initial run higher moved up to test the high from earlier in the week at $76.42. After some consolidation, the price shot through that level, and has raced higher as shorts scramble to cover.