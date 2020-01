Down -$0.58 and -1.11%

The WTI crude oil futures are settling at $51.56. That is down -$0.58 or -1.11%.



The high today reached $53.36. The low extended to $50.97.





For the week, the price closes last Friday at $54.19. The high was on Wednesday at $54.37. The low was today at $50.97. The $2.63 decline is a -4.8% for the week.



The swing lows in 2019 were between $50.52 to $51.23.