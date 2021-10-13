WTI crude oil settles at $80.44

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | wti-crude-oil

Down $0.20 or -0.25%

The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $80.44. That's down $0.20 or -0.25%.

The high for the day reached $81.04. The low extended to $79.42.

Looking at the daily chart, the price remains above the $80 level. Today the price traded below that level but is closing back above it. It would take a move below it and then the swing highs from October 2018 and July 2019 near $76.88 to tilt the bias more in the downward direction.

