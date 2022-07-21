Technical analysis is a form of financial analysis, usually visual, that looks for trends on price charts, and makes predictions based on patterns in market data presented on graphs

In technical analysis, a measured move is a technical concept that assists traders in setting their trade plans. Measured moves can be either bullish bearish moves , or bearish measured moves .

is a technical concept that assists traders in setting their trade plans. Measured moves can be either , or . In order to plan a trade based on a measured move, we will first determine the height and length of the first move, and then we will project that information upwards (in the bullish measured move case) or downwards (in the bearish measured move case), from the move that is expected to follow

that information upwards (in the bullish measured move case) or downwards (in the bearish measured move case), from the move that is expected to follow A measured move example for Bitcoin (BTCUSD) on the daily timeframe, where each candlestick is 1 day:

Measure move down trading tactic explained:

Find the length of the first leg from the highest peak to the lowest valley at the start of the corrective phase Watch the corrective phase starts, also known as the counter trend or retracment, where the trading volume is usually also lower than that of the previous leg. If the price goes up above the high the first move, close the short. This counter trend is also a bear flag, and a breakdown of the trend line definining it, is a confimation for the start of the last move, 'Move C' shown in the above example As the price gets closer to the "take profit" target or finds support near the target, close the position. In other words, a trader can expect the last move, Move C, to have a very similar price percentage drop, to that of the first move, 'Move A' in the above example

Bitcoin now and the potential measured move being 'printed' on the BTCUSD price chart: At this stage, starting 21 July 2022, when looking at the BTCUSD (bitcoin vs US dollar) price chart, we see a good lead for the formation of Move B, within a new measured move.

A technical analysis video on BTCUSD with a trade idea example : The following technical analysis video shows how a stop loss for a trade plan is much closer to the entry price of the short position, compared to the potential target or 'take profit'. Furthermore, a trader can mix it up by planning a trade with 2 exits, as exemplified below:

Trade cryptocurrencies Cryptocurrencies Cryptocurrencies represent nearly counterfeit-proof digital currencies that are built on blockchain technology. These can be obtained using cryptography or virtual currencies.Cryptocurrencies constitute decentralized networks, harnessing blockchain technology that crucially are overseen by a central authority. This makes cryptocurrencies unique in their function, placing them effectively outside the sphere of influence from any government or central bank.Such digital currency stems from encryption techniques that are employed to secure the networks which are used to authenticate blockchain technology. Cryptocurrencies can also accept online payments which are denoted as “tokens.” Tokens are represented as internal ledger entries in blockchain technology while cryptocurrencies depict cryptographic methods and encryption algorithms.This includes public-private key pairs, various hashing functions, and an elliptical curve. By design, each cryptocurrency transaction that occurs is logged in a web-based ledger with blockchain technology.Consequently, these are also approved by a disparate network of individual nodes or computers that maintain a copy of the ledger. For every new block generated, the block must first be authenticated and confirmed ‘approved’ by each node, which makes forging the transactional history of cryptocurrencies nearly impossible. Cryptocurrencies Go Mainstream2009 saw the rise of Bitcoin, which became the first blockchain-based cryptocurrency and has since risen to become the world's most widely traded and valued cryptocurrency.Since then, many other cryptocurrencies have been launched and grown in popularity in recent years. These are known as altcoins.Common examples of these cryptocurrencies are Ethereum, Ripple, Stellar, and Dash, among many others.Cryptocurrencies also promise a wide range of technological innovations that have yet to be structured into being. Cryptocurrencies represent nearly counterfeit-proof digital currencies that are built on blockchain technology. These can be obtained using cryptography or virtual currencies.Cryptocurrencies constitute decentralized networks, harnessing blockchain technology that crucially are overseen by a central authority. This makes cryptocurrencies unique in their function, placing them effectively outside the sphere of influence from any government or central bank.Such digital currency stems from encryption techniques that are employed to secure the networks which are used to authenticate blockchain technology. Cryptocurrencies can also accept online payments which are denoted as “tokens.” Tokens are represented as internal ledger entries in blockchain technology while cryptocurrencies depict cryptographic methods and encryption algorithms.This includes public-private key pairs, various hashing functions, and an elliptical curve. By design, each cryptocurrency transaction that occurs is logged in a web-based ledger with blockchain technology.Consequently, these are also approved by a disparate network of individual nodes or computers that maintain a copy of the ledger. For every new block generated, the block must first be authenticated and confirmed ‘approved’ by each node, which makes forging the transactional history of cryptocurrencies nearly impossible. Cryptocurrencies Go Mainstream2009 saw the rise of Bitcoin, which became the first blockchain-based cryptocurrency and has since risen to become the world's most widely traded and valued cryptocurrency.Since then, many other cryptocurrencies have been launched and grown in popularity in recent years. These are known as altcoins.Common examples of these cryptocurrencies are Ethereum, Ripple, Stellar, and Dash, among many others.Cryptocurrencies also promise a wide range of technological innovations that have yet to be structured into being. Read this Term or any other crypto at your own risk. Visit ForexLive for technical analysis that can make you read the markets better.