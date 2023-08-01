In the above video, I take a look at the technicals driving some of the major currency pairs vs the USD.

In trading on Tuesday, the USD moved higher vs all the major currencies helped by rising yields. The 30-year yield moved to the highest level for the year and the highest level going back to November 2022. The 30-year yield is up around 9 basis points on the day. The 10-year yield is up around 7.6 basis points.

The biggest gainer was the AUDUSD which was pushed lower (higher dollar) after the RBA kept rates unchanged. The AUD was the weakest of the major currencies.

In the video, I take a look at the: