The day after the better than expected US jobs report is seeing a modestly higher USD.
- The EURUSD and GBPUSD are lower but consolidating near low levels.
- The USDJPY remains above the 145.00 level as they brave potential intervention, but it is hard to fight the fundamentals in that pair.
- The USDCHF is higher and trading above its September highs as it now looks toward the 2022 highs.
- Finally, the USDCAD is consolidating with a short term ceiling near 1.3752-61 stalling the rally. The 200 hour MA at 1.36768 is the floor of the 2+day up and down trading range. .