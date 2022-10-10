The day after the better than expected US jobs report is seeing a modestly higher USD.

The EURUSD and GBPUSD are lower but consolidating near low levels.

The USDJPY remains above the 145.00 level as they brave potential intervention, but it is hard to fight the fundamentals in that pair.

The USDCHF is higher and trading above its September highs as it now looks toward the 2022 highs.

Finally, the USDCAD is consolidating with a short term ceiling near 1.3752-61 stalling the rally. The 200 hour MA at 1.36768 is the floor of the 2+day up and down trading range. .