AUDUSD trades to the lowest level since February 2022

The AUDUSD AUD/USD The AUD/USD is the currency pair encompassing the Australian dollar of the Commonwealth of Australia (symbol $, code AUD), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one Australian dollar. For example, when the AUD/USD is trading at 0.7500, it means 1 Australian dollar is equivalent to 0.75 US dollars. The Australian dollar (AUD) is the world's fifth most traded currency, whilst the US Dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, resulting in a very liquid pair, with tight spreads, often staying within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range on most forex brokers. AUD/USD Popular Among Various Types of TradersA lot of traders consider the AUD/USD to perhaps be the most consistent currency pair with respect to swing trading, as it has often moved in steadfast cycles.Having said that, every pair presents its own challenges for traders.The AUD/USD is very popular with swing traders, with the four-hour timeframe being, historically at least, more dependable than others. Historically the AUD/USD is influenced by interest rate differentials, commodity prices, government credit ratings, and overall sentiment and speculation. Read this Term has seen the price back below a swing area between 0.7079 and 0.71038 on the daily chart in trading today. The low price reached 0.70543. Going back in time, the February 4 low reached 0.70512. That was the next target, but buyers leaned against the level and have since pushed the price back within the aforementioned swing area.

With US stocks now trading at their highest levels of the day, the pair is now testing the 0.71038 high swing area level. Getting above that level increases the bullish bias in the short term at least.

Drilling to the hourly chart below, the AUDUSD pair is more in the middle of a down channel after testing the lower channel trend line at the lows and finding willing buyers. On the topside, resistance comes in at 0.7150.

The 0.7150 level would be the upside target followed by the 100 hour moving average at 0.7161 on a break of the 0.71038 level and further upside momentum.

If the price can't get above the 0.71038 level and show upside momentum on the break, it keeps the downside targets in play at 0.70799, 0.70512, 0.6992 and the swing low from January at 0.69669.

AUDUSD bounces off lower channel trendline support