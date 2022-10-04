The RBA raised rates by 25 basis points which was less than the 50 basis point mostly expected by the market. The action initially sent the AUDUSD lower. It then rallied higher extending above the highs from last week but only by a few pips before rotating back to the downside.

AUDUSD trades up and down as the market mulls the next move.

That move to the downside could not take out the low from earlier in the day. Since then the price has continued the up and down shop which has seen the pair traded above and below its 100 and 200 hour moving averages all day long. Those 2 moving averages are converging. The 200 hour moving averages at 0.6492. The 100 hour moving averages at 0.6477.

They should be converged somewhere between those levels within the next 24 hours.

With the price trading above and below the moving averages, the market is saying it's not sure of what to do next.

With the price trading above and below the moving averages, the market is saying it's not sure of what to do next.

On the one hand, the smaller hike favors a wider yield curve Yield Curve A yield curve is a line used to help determine interest rates of interest rates for a specific bond, differentiated by contract lengths. This is useful for contrasting maturity dates, for example 1 month, 1 year, etc.In particular, yield curves help underscore the relationship between interest rates or borrowing costs and the time to maturity.Some of the best examples of this include US Treasury Securities, which are among some of the most observed worldwide by traders. By determining the slope of yield curves, it is possible to plot or predict future interest rate changes. There are three types of yield curves that are primarily studied, classified as normal, inverted, or flat.Why are Yield Curves Important?Yield curves like other benchmarks help investors and analysts ascertain more information about specific constructs affecting financial markets.For example, a normal or upward sloping curve points to economic expansion. Expectations of yields becoming higher in the future help attract funds in shorter-term securities with the hopes of purchasing longer-term bonds later, for a higher yield.The opposite is true in the case of an inverted or downward sloping curve, which traditionally points to an economic recession. If yields are expected to eventually be lower, investors opt to purchase longer-term bonds to help price in yields before further decreases occur.Subsequently, these are predictive of economic output and growth and are thus instrumental in financial analysis.These curves are also utilized primarily as a barometer for other forms of debt in a market, including bank lending rates, mortgage rates, and other benchmarks.The most reported yield curves deal with US Treasury debt, comparing the 3-month, 2-year, 5-year, 10-year and 30-year intervals. This information is published daily.  spread between the US and Australia. That is more bearish for the pair. On the other hand, a smaller hike may relieve some of the recessionary fears. If inflation does slow and move lower, the combination can be positive for the AUDUSD AUD/USD The AUD/USD is the currency pair encompassing the Australian dollar of the Commonwealth of Australia (symbol $, code AUD), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one Australian dollar. For example, when the AUD/USD is trading at 0.7500, it means 1 Australian dollar is equivalent to 0.75 US dollars. The Australian dollar (AUD) is the world's fifth most traded currency, whilst the US Dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, resulting in a very liquid pair, with tight spreads, often staying within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range on most forex brokers. AUD/USD Popular Among Various Types of TradersA lot of traders consider the AUD/USD to perhaps be the most consistent currency pair with respect to swing trading, as it has often moved in steadfast cycles.Having said that, every pair presents its own challenges for traders.The AUD/USD is very popular with swing traders, with the four-hour timeframe being, historically at least, more dependable than others. Historically the AUD/USD is influenced by interest rate differentials, commodity prices, government credit ratings, and overall sentiment and speculation. 

Technically, in the short term watch the 0.6450 level. Move below, increases the bearish bias. On the topside watch the 0.6538 level. Move above, increased the bullish bias.

Meanwhile, the RBNZ is expected to raise rates by 50 basis points in the new trading day (at 9 PM ET).

Looking at its hourly chart below, the price based near the 100 hour MA at 0.5691 currently on two separate tests today (one moved briefly below the level), and trades back above the 200 hour MA at 0.5702. That tilts the bias in the short term to the upside.

ON the topside, the 0.5754 level is the close target level to get to and through followed by the 38.2% of the move down from the September high at 0.57916. Get above those levels are needed to increase the bullish bias at least in the short term.

On the downside, a move below the 100 hour MA would tilt the short term bias back in the favor of the sellers (stay below).

Needless to say, the RBNZ decision should be met with increased volatility. The aforementioned levels are fairly close together, but should give traders the clues needed for understanding the short term bias going forward.

NZDUSD trades above the 100/200 hour MAs