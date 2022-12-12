AUD
The AUDUSD dips below the 200 hour MA

The AUDUSD is back down, retesting/dipping below the 200 hour MA at 0.67602.

Earlier today, in the early Asian hours, the price dipped to that MA on China concerns but found support buyers. The move back higher extended back above a swing area betwee 0.6778 and 0.6782, but fell short of a downward sloping trend line and has rotated lower over the last 3-4 hours of trading.

The low reached 0.6759 which was short of the Asian low at 0.67565.

The price is back above the MA at 0.6765.

US stocks are higher with futures implying S&P up 15.5 points. The Dow is up 110 points. The Nasdaq is up 41 points. So there is no risk off selling. US yields are lower with 10 year down -2.9 bps. The 2 year is near unchanged.

It seems to be just up and down flows, but if the 100 hour MA is broken on the downside at 0.67425, it would shift more of the bias to the downside. The downward sloping trend line on the hour comes in at 0.6805 (and moving lower).