AUDUSD above the 100 hour MA

The AUDUSD is also seen risk on sentiment as stocks move higher/ yields move lower. The S&P index is now up close to 3%. The NASDAQ index is up 3.58% and the Dow industrial average is up over 2%.

US 10 year yields are down around 6 basis points to 3.95%.

Looking at the hourly chart of the AUDUSD , the pair has moved steadily higher for most of the trading day, there was resistance in the London morning session near the 0.6237 – 0.6249 swing area (see red numbered circles). After traders in the early NA session were able to base the pair against that level, the price has since seen an extension move above its 100 hour moving average at 0.6269 (see blue line in the chart above).

Those are steps in the bullish direction in the short-term. Close risk for traders looking for more upside is now the 100 hour moving average (blue line in the chart above).

Although the short term bias has turned higher on the break of the 100 hour moving average, there is still work to be done to increase the bullish bias.

More specifically, getting above the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the October high to the October low comes in at 0.63136. Getting above that retracement would now be step 1 for a more bullish bias. After that, getting above the rising 200 hour moving average at 0.63299 would be the next target.

Move above that level and the swing highs from last week's trading at 0.63456 would be another target level to get to and through to show the buyers intentions.

A failure back below the 100 hour MA would disappoint the buyers. A move below would have traders retargeting the lower swing area between 0.6237 and 0.62487.

Buyers are making a play. The play is contingent on stocks and yields but short-term technicals are also a contributing factor in the pair.