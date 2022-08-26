AUDUSD falls below 200 /100 hour MA

The AUDUSD is now back below its 200/100 hour MAs at 0.69308 and 0.69253 respectively. That comes after running to the highest level since August 17 up to 0.70069 (and just above the 0.7000 level). The move to the upside briefly extended above its 50% midpoint of the move down from the most 11 high at 0.69959, but then jumped on the dollar buying bandwagon on its way to and through the MA levels.

The downside, there is a swing area between 0.6911 and 0.69196. Move below that level and traders would start to target the swing lows for the week which saw the price extend to a low on Wednesday at 0.6878, and on Tuesday at 0.68555.