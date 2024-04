The AUDUSD moved sharply lower with the US CPI data. In the process the price move below a cluster of moving averages between 0.6541 and 0.6553. It also fell below a swing area going back in time and 0.6523. Those levels are now resistance on any bounce back rally.

On the downside, the next target area comes between 0.6476 and 0.6486. And below that the spring well from 2024 and 0.64417.