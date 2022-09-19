AUDUSD tests a swing area and bounces modestly

The AUDUSD AUD/USD The AUD/USD is the currency pair encompassing the Australian dollar of the Commonwealth of Australia (symbol $, code AUD), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one Australian dollar. For example, when the AUD/USD is trading at 0.7500, it means 1 Australian dollar is equivalent to 0.75 US dollars. The Australian dollar (AUD) is the world’s fifth most traded currency, whilst the US Dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, resulting in a very liquid pair, with tight spreads, often staying within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range on most forex brokers. AUD/USD Popular Among Various Types of TradersA lot of traders consider the AUD/USD to perhaps be the most consistent currency pair with respect to swing trading, as it has often moved in steadfast cycles.Having said that, every pair presents its own challenges for traders.The AUD/USD is very popular with swing traders, with the four-hour timeframe being, historically at least, more dependable than others. Historically the AUD/USD is influenced by interest rate differentials, commodity prices, government credit ratings, and overall sentiment and speculation. The AUD/USD is the currency pair encompassing the Australian dollar of the Commonwealth of Australia (symbol $, code AUD), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one Australian dollar. For example, when the AUD/USD is trading at 0.7500, it means 1 Australian dollar is equivalent to 0.75 US dollars. The Australian dollar (AUD) is the world’s fifth most traded currency, whilst the US Dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, resulting in a very liquid pair, with tight spreads, often staying within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range on most forex brokers. AUD/USD Popular Among Various Types of TradersA lot of traders consider the AUD/USD to perhaps be the most consistent currency pair with respect to swing trading, as it has often moved in steadfast cycles.Having said that, every pair presents its own challenges for traders.The AUD/USD is very popular with swing traders, with the four-hour timeframe being, historically at least, more dependable than others. Historically the AUD/USD is influenced by interest rate differentials, commodity prices, government credit ratings, and overall sentiment and speculation. Read this Term fell on Friday to lowest level since the end of May 2020, and in the process moved into a swing area between 0.6657 and 0.66809. The low price reached 0.66692 and bounced into the close.

In trading today, the price initially moved higher of 0.6733. That took the price above a swing area on the hourly chart between 0.66988 and 0.67168.

However, momentum could not be sustained and the price rotated back to the downside. That move returned back to the swing area on the weekly chart, but could not break below (the low reached 0.66717).

The last 4 or so hours has seen a rebound back to the upside and into the aforementioned swing area on the hourly chart. The falling 100 hour moving average is also coming into focus and into play at 0.67206.

It would now take a move above that moving average line and staying above togive the buyers more hope and short term control. Stay below and the sellers maintain full control.

Overall, there is reason to buy from the weekly. However, there is work to do. Get and stay above the 100 hour MA would be the next step if the pair is to continue the correction higher.

AUDUSD bounces off the low from Friday. 100 hour MA looms