The AUDUSD AUD/USD The AUD/USD is the currency pair encompassing the Australian dollar of the Commonwealth of Australia (symbol $, code AUD), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one Australian dollar. For example, when the AUD/USD is trading at 0.7500, it means 1 Australian dollar is equivalent to 0.75 US dollars. The Australian dollar (AUD) is the world's fifth most traded currency, whilst the US Dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, resulting in a very liquid pair, with tight spreads, often staying within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range on most forex brokers. AUD/USD Popular Among Various Types of TradersA lot of traders consider the AUD/USD to perhaps be the most consistent currency pair with respect to swing trading, as it has often moved in steadfast cycles.Having said that, every pair presents its own challenges for traders.The AUD/USD is very popular with swing traders, with the four-hour timeframe being, historically at least, more dependable than others. Historically the AUD/USD is influenced by interest rate differentials, commodity prices, government credit ratings, and overall sentiment and speculation. Read this Term is testing the lows from yesterday at 0.64377. Looking at the weekly chart below, that low took the pair below the 61.8% of the move up from the 2020 low to the high reached in 2021 at 0.64615. After a move higher today took the pair back above that retracement level, the sellers have returned to push the pair's price back below. The level remains a barometer on that chart for short term bullish and bearish.

AUDUSD on the weekly chart is back below the 61.8%

Also of importance from a technical perspective on the weekly chart is the swing area between 0.6656 and 0.66809. That area had a number of swing lows and highs going back to 2019 and into 2020. Earlier this year, the swing low from the July 10 week stalled against the topside of that area. Two weeks ago the price also stalled in the swing area.

Last week the strong dollar buying sent the price tumbling to the downside and through.

Drilling down to the hourly chart below, the price on Thursday of last week corrected up back into that swing area. The high price reached 0.6670, but was below the higher resistance level Resistance Level A trading resistance or resistance level reflects a given price that acts as a temporary ceiling for an asset. In its most basic form, this level pressures an asset’s price from rising above it, either acting as an outright barrier or exerting pressure in doing so.This pressure is due to a growing number of sellers who wish to sell at the particular price at a defined resistance level. Resistance levels can either be temporary constructs, longer-lasting ones, or purely psychological. As a result, several factors can control resistance levels or cause these to change over time. In terms of technical analysis, a simple resistance level can be calculated by drawing a line along the highest highs for the time period being considered. Resistance differs notably from support levels, which operate inversely. Understanding the Basics of Resistance LevelsResistance levels do not have to only be flat lines, but can also represent slanted pricing levels relative to trend lines. There are both simplistic and advanced ways to calculate resistance levels and doing so forms the foundation of technical analysis. Any asset trader can map out their strategies or place stop-loss orders in line with resistance levels. A resistance level equates to the price at which enough traders intend to sell the particular asset, thereby outnumbering the buyers in terms of volume.As soon as price reaches this potential resistance, the number of sellers increase, preventing price from increasing further. Resistance presents itself across all timeframes, generally speaking, the higher the timeframe, the stronger these levels manage to hold. A trading resistance or resistance level reflects a given price that acts as a temporary ceiling for an asset. In its most basic form, this level pressures an asset’s price from rising above it, either acting as an outright barrier or exerting pressure in doing so.This pressure is due to a growing number of sellers who wish to sell at the particular price at a defined resistance level. Resistance levels can either be temporary constructs, longer-lasting ones, or purely psychological. As a result, several factors can control resistance levels or cause these to change over time. In terms of technical analysis, a simple resistance level can be calculated by drawing a line along the highest highs for the time period being considered. Resistance differs notably from support levels, which operate inversely. Understanding the Basics of Resistance LevelsResistance levels do not have to only be flat lines, but can also represent slanted pricing levels relative to trend lines. There are both simplistic and advanced ways to calculate resistance levels and doing so forms the foundation of technical analysis. Any asset trader can map out their strategies or place stop-loss orders in line with resistance levels. A resistance level equates to the price at which enough traders intend to sell the particular asset, thereby outnumbering the buyers in terms of volume.As soon as price reaches this potential resistance, the number of sellers increase, preventing price from increasing further. Resistance presents itself across all timeframes, generally speaking, the higher the timeframe, the stronger these levels manage to hold. Read this Term at 0.66809. Sellers were leaning (see red numbered circles 9 and 10 in the chart below). The price trended down on Friday and again during yesterday's trade.

Today was a dollar selling day into the London/morning session, but since then the price has rotated back to the downside.



Of note is that the corrective high price today could not approach the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the last swing high against that key target level on the weekly chart (see red numbered circles 9 and 10) at 0.65264 (see chart below).

That 38.2% retracement level at 0.65264 will remain a key minimum target level to get to and through if the buyers are to take back some control (it will move lower as the price moves lower as the retracement level would be re-calibrated accordingly). Until then, the dollar is king. Other key targets on the topside would be the 100 hour moving average (blue line currently at 0.6556). That is near the 50% of the same move down from Thursday's high.

With the dollar being king, it is up to the dollar sellers to show that they can take back control. If they cannot get above the 38.2 of a short trend move lower (from last Thursday's high), and the falling 100 hour moving average, they are not taking back control.

AUDUSD on tests the low from yesterday

PS. The AUDUSD is making a new low of 0.64288. A downward sloping trend line on the hourly chart targets 0.6405. With the pair trading at the lowest level since 2020, that target is the most logical one currently. Move below it and 0.6400, would add to the bearish bias.

PSS. Stocks are trading near new session lows and in negative territory. Dow is down -206 points or -0.71%. S&P is down -23.64 points -0.65%. NASDAQ index is down -42 points -0.39%.

The 10 year yield is up 4.2 basis points. The 30 year yield is up 8.4 basis points. The 2 year still negative by -5.2 basis points at 4.304%.

AUDUSD trades to a new 2022 low