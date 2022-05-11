AUDUSD back above the 100 hour MA as shorts squeezed

The USD has reversed the run higher off the higher CPI.

For the AUDUSD AUD/USD The AUD/USD is the currency pair encompassing the Australian dollar of the Commonwealth of Australia (symbol $, code AUD), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one Australian dollar. For example, when the AUD/USD is trading at 0.7500, it means 1 Australian dollar is equivalent to 0.75 US dollars. The Australian dollar (AUD) is the world's fifth most traded currency, whilst the US Dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, resulting in a very liquid pair, with tight spreads, often staying within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range on most forex brokers. AUD/USD Popular Among Various Types of TradersA lot of traders consider the AUD/USD to perhaps be the most consistent currency pair with respect to swing trading, as it has often moved in steadfast cycles.Having said that, every pair presents its own challenges for traders.The AUD/USD is very popular with swing traders, with the four-hour timeframe being, historically at least, more dependable than others. Historically the AUD/USD is influenced by interest rate differentials, commodity prices, government credit ratings, and overall sentiment and speculation. Read this Term, it moved sharply lower after the inflation report, reversing the gains for the day and moved to a new low at 0.6927.

The price has since shot back higher (it is squeezing he shorts) and now trades at a new high for the day at 0.7045. That level is back above the 100 hour MA at 0.70203 and tests the 38.2% of the move down from the high last week. The retracement level comes in at 0.70458.

On the topside, more squeeze would have traders looking toward the 200 hour MA is at 0.70636. The price on Thursday last week moved below that MA and tested the MA level on Friday. A move above, would add to the squeeze.

Stocks in the US are now higher with the Nasdaq up 68 points ant the Dow up 269 points. That is helping the squeeze in the AUDUSD.

The NZDUSD is also trading at new highs and above its 100 hour MA in the process at 0.63615. The move lower in the NZDUSD tested the floor established yesterday and earlier today between 0.6275 to 0.62825 (see red numbered circles).

NZDUSD stalled at the floor from yesterday