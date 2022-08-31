AUDUSD scrapes along the bottom

The AUDUSD AUD/USD The AUD/USD is the currency pair encompassing the Australian dollar of the Commonwealth of Australia (symbol $, code AUD), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one Australian dollar. For example, when the AUD/USD is trading at 0.7500, it means 1 Australian dollar is equivalent to 0.75 US dollars. The Australian dollar (AUD) is the world's fifth most traded currency, whilst the US Dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, resulting in a very liquid pair, with tight spreads, often staying within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range on most forex brokers. AUD/USD Popular Among Various Types of TradersA lot of traders consider the AUD/USD to perhaps be the most consistent currency pair with respect to swing trading, as it has often moved in steadfast cycles.Having said that, every pair presents its own challenges for traders.The AUD/USD is very popular with swing traders, with the four-hour timeframe being, historically at least, more dependable than others. Historically the AUD/USD is influenced by interest rate differentials, commodity prices, government credit ratings, and overall sentiment and speculation. Read this Term is scraping along the bottoms over the last 9 trading days. Between 0.68409 and 0. 6858, there have been a number of swing lows that have seen bounces back higher . The low today stalled at the low from Monday at the lowest of those extremes. Risk focused traders are leaning. If the low is broken it should open the door for more selling.

The move lower today came after the pair first moved higher in the Asian session. That run higher saw the pair move up to test the falling 200 hour MA (green line) currently at 0.69039. The 100/200 hour MAs are both at that level currenly It would take a move above - and stay above - to give the dip buyers more control.

Ahead of those MAs on the topside are the swing lows from August 5 at 0.6869, and then the swing low from August 2 at 0.69847. Admittedly, the price action over the last 9 trading days has seen price action above and below those levels. Nevertheless, when trying to build a bounce, I think those levels would need to be re-broken to tell a more bullish story.