The AUDUSD traded to a new low since the beginning of June yesterday but bounced higher. Technically, the move to the downside broke back below the 61.8% retracement of the move up from the 2022 low at 0.65468. The price had been below that technical level for 3 days last week, but failed on that break.

This week, sellers are getting a 2nd shot below the retracement level. If they could keep a lid on the pair, we could see further selling momentum in trading today with the low price from the year at 0.64568 the next major target.