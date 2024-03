The AUDUSD sellers are pushing toward lows for the day and the key 200 day moving average. That level comes in at 0.6558.

The move to the downside in the US session comes after buyers had their shot above the 50% midpoint of the move up from the March low to the March high. That level comes in at 0.6572. The high price today reached 0.65735 - just above the level.

So sellers are making their play. Can I get and stay below the 200-day moving average?