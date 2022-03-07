AUDUSD tests 200 day /100 hour MA

The AUDUSD AUD/USD The AUD/USD is the currency pair encompassing the Australian dollar of the Commonwealth of Australia (symbol $, code AUD), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one Australian dollar. For example, when the AUD/USD is trading at 0.7500, it means 1 Australian dollar is equivalent to 0.75 US dollars. The Australian dollar (AUD) is the world's fifth most traded currency, whilst the US Dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, resulting in a very liquid pair, with tight spreads, often staying within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range on most forex brokers. AUD/USD Popular Among Various Types of TradersA lot of traders consider the AUD/USD to perhaps be the most consistent currency pair with respect to swing trading, as it has often moved in steadfast cycles.Having said that, every pair presents its own challenges for traders.The AUD/USD is very popular with swing traders, with the four-hour timeframe being, historically at least, more dependable than others. Historically the AUD/USD is influenced by interest rate differentials, commodity prices, government credit ratings, and overall sentiment and speculation. has moved steadily lower over the last five trading hours and in the process as seen the price moved down to test its 200 day moving average and 100 hour moving average near 0.7320.

The dual moving averages should give traders pause for cause, with stops on a momentum move to the downside. A swing low from Friday's trade at 0.73128 and the 38.2% retracement of the move up from the February 24 low at 0.73083, would be eyed as confirming levels to get to and through with breaks likely to lead to more selling.

Hold the area, and we could see some covering after the run lower.