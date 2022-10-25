AUDUSD Basis against the 100 hour moving average today

The AUDUSD AUD/USD The AUD/USD is the currency pair encompassing the Australian dollar of the Commonwealth of Australia (symbol $, code AUD), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one Australian dollar. For example, when the AUD/USD is trading at 0.7500, it means 1 Australian dollar is equivalent to 0.75 US dollars. The Australian dollar (AUD) is the world's fifth most traded currency, whilst the US Dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, resulting in a very liquid pair, with tight spreads, often staying within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range on most forex brokers. AUD/USD Popular Among Various Types of TradersA lot of traders consider the AUD/USD to perhaps be the most consistent currency pair with respect to swing trading, as it has often moved in steadfast cycles.Having said that, every pair presents its own challenges for traders.The AUD/USD is very popular with swing traders, with the four-hour timeframe being, historically at least, more dependable than others. Historically the AUD/USD is influenced by interest rate differentials, commodity prices, government credit ratings, and overall sentiment and speculation. Read this Term is trading to a new session high and in the process is looking toward the swing hi from yesterday's trade 0.6410. There is a swing area between that level and 0.64159 to get to and through if the buyers are to take the next steps. A move above would then target the 0.64318 level. Above that is the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the September high at 0.64545.

Looking at the hourly chart, the low price today based against its 100 hour moving average currently at 0.6303. Stay above that level was a bullish tilt. The price is also above its 200 hour moving average which currently has at 0.62925 (green line in the chart above)

The trading range at the start of the New York session was only 46 pips. That was very narrow compared to the 22 day average of 115 pips.

However staying above that 100 hour moving average, and the overall dollar selling has now more than doubled the trading range to 112 pips. That range is just below the 115 pip Pip In forex markets, a pip is a percentage in point or price interest point (pip), reflecting a unit of change in an exchange rate. Major currency pairs are traditionally priced to four decimal places – a pip is one unit of the fourth decimal point, or 1/100 of a cent. The exception in this case is the Japanese yen, in which a pip is one unit of the second decimal point. Pips adhere to a rate of change that may be related to a value change in a position of specific currency rates. Forex is traded often in a lot size of 100,000 units of a base currency. In this instance, a trading position of one lot experiencing a change of 1 pip would see a change in value by 10 units of currency. Understanding Pips in Forex Trading Pips can best be understood using an example of two currencies. For example, if the NZD/USD is trading at an exchange rate of 0.6800 and the rate changes to 0.6810, then the price ratio increases by 10 pips. By extending this example, if a forex trader buys 5 lots (i.e. 5 × 100,000 = 500,000) of NZD/USD, paying $650,000 and closes the position after the 10 pips' appreciation, the trader will receive $650,500 with a profit of $500 (i.e. 500,000 (5 standard lots) × 0.0010 = $500). Pips are highly relevant to forex traders given the use of leverage and trading that takes place in margin accounts, which require very small percentages of the actual purchase price as equity for a given transaction. Some retail brokers will quote currency pairs beyond the standard 4th or 2nd decimal place, instead to the 5th or 3rd decimal place. These are quoting fractional pips, known as pipettes. Read this Term average over the last 22 trading days.

Close support now comes in near 0.63899. That is near the high of the swing area between 0.6363 and 0.63899 (see green numbered circles in the chart above).

Key fundamentals:

The Australian CPI will be released at 8:30 PM ET tonight. The expectations are for the QoQ to come in at 1.6% vs 1.8% last. The next rate decision will be on October 31(November 1 in Australia).