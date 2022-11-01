AUDUSD falls to the 200 hour MA

The AUDUSD AUD/USD The AUD/USD is the currency pair encompassing the Australian dollar of the Commonwealth of Australia (symbol $, code AUD), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one Australian dollar. For example, when the AUD/USD is trading at 0.7500, it means 1 Australian dollar is equivalent to 0.75 US dollars. The Australian dollar (AUD) is the world's fifth most traded currency, whilst the US Dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, resulting in a very liquid pair, with tight spreads, often staying within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range on most forex brokers. AUD/USD Popular Among Various Types of TradersA lot of traders consider the AUD/USD to perhaps be the most consistent currency pair with respect to swing trading, as it has often moved in steadfast cycles.Having said that, every pair presents its own challenges for traders.The AUD/USD is very popular with swing traders, with the four-hour timeframe being, historically at least, more dependable than others. Historically the AUD/USD is influenced by interest rate differentials, commodity prices, government credit ratings, and overall sentiment and speculation. moved higher in a choppy fashion after the RBA interest rate decision today. The central bank raised rates by 25 basis points as expected.

The AUDUSD price initially moved lower but then found a footing and extended above its 100 hour moving average at 0.64387, and a swing area between 0.64318 at 0.6451. The high price reached 0.6463 before rotating back below the 100 hour moving average just ahead of the 10 AM data.

The JOLTs report disappointed especially after the sharp 1 million decline in job openings last month (it was revised to something less this month). The employment picture remains tight especially in the service sector.

As a result, the AUDUSD fell back down toward its 200 hour moving average currently at 0.6385. The low price reached 0.63849 and has seen a modest bounce. However as I type, the price is retesting that moving average level. A break below would have traders looking toward the low of a swing area near 0.6363. Key level for both buyers and sellers. Yesterday the price low did find buyers against the 200 hour moving average on 3 separate hourly bars before rotating to the upside.

A move below will target the low from yesterday and also the low of a swing area between 0.6363. Move below that would have traders looking toward the 50% of the move up from the October low. That level comes in at 0.63455.

US stocks are trading to new session lows:

Dow industrial average is down 163 points at -0.5% at 32568

S&P index is down 16.56 points or -0.43% at 3855.40

NASDAQ index is down -57.6 points at -0.52% at 10930.80

Russell 2000 is up 4.7 points or 0.26% at 1851.60

In the US debt market the sharp yields declines have seen those declines eroded:

2 year yield 4.515%, up 1.5 basis points. The low yield reached 4.404%.

5 year yield 4.247, unchanged. The low yield reached 4.104%.

10 year yield 4.052%, -2.3 basis points. The low today reached 3.92%

30 year yield 4.135%, -7.0 basis points. The low reached 4.055%