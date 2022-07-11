This is a follow-up to yesterday's Bitcoin technical analysis and trade idea to short BTCUSD at $21300

A trader taking that ForexLive.com trading idea would be very profitable now. Taking into consideration the leverage in crypto trading, which is typically between 5:1 to 20:1 -- as such, the trader would be now with a 20% to 80% profit on the trade

Taking into consideration the leverage in crypto trading, which is typically between 5:1 to 20:1 -- as such, the trader would be now with a 20% to 80% profit on the trade The question and learning opportunity is to show what that trader would do now, as Bitcoin may decline further to the Point of Control (PoC) shown (red line in the BTCUSD price charts below)

shown (red line in the BTCUSD price charts below) Does a profitable trade now lower his or her stop loss? Take profit? Take partial profit? See how one needs to connect that decision not just to the Profit and Loss but also to the chart and the technical junction ahead .

. Our price forecast for Bitcoin has not changed since the previous technical analysis but since BTCUSD may find profitable short traders that cover just above $20k, or short term Long traders that enter a Long there, then BTC may be staging a small bounce up, which would probably be temporay before more down. At least to stop out the traders placing their stops below $20k.

We also note the purple trend line shown in the charts below, as a potential price magnet. When a magnet is below the current price of Bitcoin, it's a support level where bulls will enter and bears will exit shorts.

The BTCUSD Chart shown in the above video:

BTCUSD Technical Analysis and Trade Idea Followup, 11 July

Follow ForexLive.com for additional technical analysis Technical Analysis In financial trading, technical analysis refers to the method of studying the previous history and price movements of an instrument, such as foreign exchange, stocks, commodities, etc.Key determinants include an asset’s historical price action, chart patterns, volume, and other mathematical based visual tools, in order to predict future movements of that instrument. Traders who utilize various means of technical analysis are known by a variety of terms, such as technical traders, technical analysts, or technicians.The crux behind technical analysis is the notion that past performance of a financial asset is a potential evidence for future activity. Unlike fundamental analysis, technical analysis does not bother with the causes of price fluctuations; it only deals with its effects. Therefore, technical traders diligently observe historical charts of the instrument they’re interested in trading. By applying a number of techniques, technical analysis ultimately helps forecast how prices will act, sometimes in relation to time as well. There are a multitude of visual tools available for the technical trader, with the most popular of them included in all of the major broker platforms today. Understanding Technical AnalysisTechnical analysis itself consists of a number of different methods, which generally fall into two main categories – leading indicators or lagging indicators. Leading indicators refer to those charting tools which enable the trader to predict the movement of an asset before it actually occurs. Such leading techniques include Fibonacci, pivot points, trend lines, divergence and harmonic trading, and are popular with traders who prefer to trade reversals. Lagging indicators are those visual tools which enable a trader to take advantage of a strong trend, entering upon it whilst in formation; such tools include the MACD, the Awesome Oscillator, and moving averages. Technical traders don’t all use the same tools of course, and even a trader that uses a particular indicator. For example, the Stochastic Oscillator will probably use it in a different manner to another trader using the same indicator or set of indicators, making technical analysis extremely subjective. Having said that, there is merit to technical trading, and as unintuitive as it may seem, previous price patterns do appear time and time again.As an increasing number of traders seek specific market points, the probability of those points holding significance also increases. In financial trading, technical analysis refers to the method of studying the previous history and price movements of an instrument, such as foreign exchange, stocks, commodities, etc.Key determinants include an asset’s historical price action, chart patterns, volume, and other mathematical based visual tools, in order to predict future movements of that instrument. Traders who utilize various means of technical analysis are known by a variety of terms, such as technical traders, technical analysts, or technicians.The crux behind technical analysis is the notion that past performance of a financial asset is a potential evidence for future activity. Unlike fundamental analysis, technical analysis does not bother with the causes of price fluctuations; it only deals with its effects. Therefore, technical traders diligently observe historical charts of the instrument they’re interested in trading. By applying a number of techniques, technical analysis ultimately helps forecast how prices will act, sometimes in relation to time as well. There are a multitude of visual tools available for the technical trader, with the most popular of them included in all of the major broker platforms today. Understanding Technical AnalysisTechnical analysis itself consists of a number of different methods, which generally fall into two main categories – leading indicators or lagging indicators. Leading indicators refer to those charting tools which enable the trader to predict the movement of an asset before it actually occurs. Such leading techniques include Fibonacci, pivot points, trend lines, divergence and harmonic trading, and are popular with traders who prefer to trade reversals. Lagging indicators are those visual tools which enable a trader to take advantage of a strong trend, entering upon it whilst in formation; such tools include the MACD, the Awesome Oscillator, and moving averages. Technical traders don’t all use the same tools of course, and even a trader that uses a particular indicator. For example, the Stochastic Oscillator will probably use it in a different manner to another trader using the same indicator or set of indicators, making technical analysis extremely subjective. Having said that, there is merit to technical trading, and as unintuitive as it may seem, previous price patterns do appear time and time again.As an increasing number of traders seek specific market points, the probability of those points holding significance also increases. Read this Term where we frequently dish out some creative trade ideas for your consideration. Trade at your own risk.

