After the news of BlackRock filing a Bitcoin ETF on June 15th, we saw the cryptocurrency surging in value going briefly from the 25K level to the 31K one. Bitcoin resilience has been remarkable given the hawkish repricing in interest rates expectations and the regulatory crackdowns we saw in the past weeks/months. The struggle to break above the 31K level though suggests that we might be at a point where if the risk sentiment turns negative, Bitcoin can selloff pretty hard. In fact, despite the positive risk sentiment in the markets due to the miss in the US CPI report and the soft-landing vibes, Bitcoin couldn’t rally. This is a worrying sign.

Bitcoin Technical Analysis – Daily Timeframe

Bitcoin Daily

On the daily chart, we can see that after breaking above the trendline and rallying into the 31K resistance, Bitcoin stalled and started to range just beneath the level. The moving averages have crossed to the downside, but they are not reliable in rangebound markets. It looks like we will need some big fundamental catalyst to make it breakout on either side.

Bitcoin Technical Analysis – 4 hour Timeframe

Bitcoin 4 hour

On the 4 hour chart, we can see more closely the range created between the 29500 support and the 31000 resistance. The best strategy would be to just sit and wait until we get a clear breakout supported by a fundamental catalyst, but more aggressive traders can “play the range” by buying at support and selling at resistance.

Bitcoin Technical Analysis – 1 hour Timeframe

Bitcoin 1 hour

On the 1 hour chart, we can see that we have a mid-range level that acted as kind of a sentiment line where the bias becomes more bearish below the level and more bullish above it. In fact, we should see the buyers leaning on the 29500 support to target the resistance and the eventually the breakout, but we should also see more buying pressure as soon as the price rises above the sentiment line. Conversely, the sellers are likely to lean on the resistance to target the break below the support, and then increase the selling pressure if the price falls below the sentiment line.

Upcoming Events

The next data to watch will be the US Jobless Claims report on Thursday. Given the current soft-landing narrative, a small miss to the expectations shouldn’t cause much damage and in fact an eventual spike might be faded soon after. A big miss, on the other hand, should give the markets recessionary vibes again and lead to more weakness in Bitcoin. Conversely, a big beat should support the idea of a soft landing and support the cryptocurrency.