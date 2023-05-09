Crude oil runs back above the 200 hour moving average

The price of WTI crude oil Crude Oil Crude oil is the most popular tradable instrument in the energy sector, offering exposure to global market conditions, geopolitical risk, and economics. The instrument is strategically relied upon and situated in the global economy. Crude oil has proven to be a unique option for traders given volatility and the efficacy of both swing trading and longer-term strategies. Despite its popularity, crude oil is a very complex investing instrument, given the litany of fluctuations in oil prices, risk, Read this Term futures have reversed course and then back above its 200 hour moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot Read this Term at $72.62. A report saying Russia said its oil output cuts almost hit its pledged goal in April, turned sellers into buyers. The high price is reached $73.50.

The next upside target comes in at the $73.59 level. That is near the 50% midpoint of the range since the April 12 high (see hourly chart above).

Yesterday the high price moved briefly above that 50% retracement level - reaching a high of $73.69 - before quickly reversing back to the downside. A moved above the 50% retracement and the $73.69 level would increase a bullish bias.

The low price today (just an hour so ago) reached $71.34, which was $0.10 short of the broken 38.2% retracement target at $71.24.

The USDCAD has dipped with the move higher as well. As outlined in the video posted earlier, the pair reached the low of a swing area, and stalled. The buyers have turned to sellers as oil moved higher.