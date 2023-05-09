Crude oil
Crude oil runs back above the 200 hour moving average

The price of WTI crude oil futures have reversed course and then back above its 200 hour moving average at $72.62. A report saying Russia said its oil output cuts almost hit its pledged goal in April, turned sellers into buyers. The high price is reached $73.50.

The next upside target comes in at the $73.59 level. That is near the 50% midpoint of the range since the April 12 high (see hourly chart above).

Yesterday the high price moved briefly above that 50% retracement level - reaching a high of $73.69 - before quickly reversing back to the downside. A moved above the 50% retracement and the $73.69 level would increase a bullish bias.

The low price today (just an hour so ago) reached $71.34, which was $0.10 short of the broken 38.2% retracement target at $71.24.

The USDCAD has dipped with the move higher as well. As outlined in the video posted earlier, the pair reached the low of a swing area, and stalled. The buyers have turned to sellers as oil moved higher.

USDCAD
USDCAD moves lower