The USDCAD has rebounded from oversold levels yesterday, that's all the buyers leaned against extremes going back to April's lows near 1.33137. The price has rebounded to a high near 1.3406 in trading today that just entered into a swing area between 1.34044 and 1.34214.

If the buyers are to keep control, getting above that level is required. A move above would have traders targeting the key 200 day moving average at 1.34459.