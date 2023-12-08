The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling the week at $71.23. That's up $1.89 or 2.73%. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday saw the price tumble from Friday's close of $74.07 to a low-price reached yesterday (before rebounding) at $68.80. The rebound today retraced some of the declines. However, for the week, the price is still down -2.58%.

Although sharply lower, there is some hope for the buyers. Technically looking at the weekly chart above, the price fell below its 200-week moving average for the first time since early May at $70.31 during yesterday's fall. Today the price has rebounded back above that long term moving average. Closing back above the MA gives dip buyers some hope. Moreover, it is now a level that traders can once again lean against in trading going forward. As long as the price remains above, there is hope for further upside corrective probing.

Drilling to the hourly chart below, the rise today stalled near its 100-hour moving average. For dip buyers, if the price can get and stay above the 100-day moving average, the hope for more corrective price probing toward $72.63 (swing area), $72.93 (38.2% retracement) and the falling 200-hour moving average (at $73.81) are the next upside targets.

Crude oil moved up to test the 100 hour MA today.

Note: If the price were to close below the 200-week moving average it would have been the first close below that moving average since January 2021. Although the price fell below the 200-week moving average in March and again in May, it could not close below that moving average level