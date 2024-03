The price of crude oil settled at $83.47. That's up $0.75 or 0.91% on the day. The price is now up 4 of 5 days. Since the most recent low on March 11 to the high price reached today, the price is up 8.24% (seven trading days)

The high for the day reached $83.12. The low for the day was at $81.81. The price of crude traded to the highest level since November 3. The next target comes in against the 61.8% retracement of the move down from 2023 high. That level comes in at $84.59.