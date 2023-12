The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $71.58. That's up $2.11 or 3.04%.

The high price for the week reached $72.46. The low price was at $69.54. At the highest level today, the price did extend briefly above the November low at $72.37, but momentum could not be sustained.

Going forward you would take a move above that level - and staying above that level - to increase the bullish bias.