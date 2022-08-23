The US dollar has move lower after the weaker than expected flas PMI data. The yields are moving lower at least in the short end. US stocks are mixed with the NASDAQ moving a bit higher on the dollar selling and lower yields (even though the data was weaker – bad news can be good news).
EURUSD : The EURUSD has move back above the July 14 low at 0.91515. The next upside target comes near the parity level. The high price has reached 0.99896 so far and currently trades at 0.9978
GBPUSD: The GBPUSD has move back above the swing lows from July between 1.1759 and 1.18062. The current prices trading at 1.18475 on the follow-through buying. The following 100 hour moving average is still some 50 pips away at 1.1890. Support for buyers is now at the 1.1803 area.
USDJPY: The USDJPY has move back below a swing area between 136914 and 137.152. It looks down toward its 100 hour moving average 136.373 as the next downside target.
USDCHF: The USDCHF has move back below its 100 day moving average after breaking above with momentum earlier in the European session. The 100 day moving average comes in at 0.96515. The close yesterday was 0.9644. The price of the USDCHF has been up for six consecutive days. With the price currently trading at 0.9642, that string is in jeopardy of being snapped.