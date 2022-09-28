There are shifts in the biases in all the the major markets today:

  • The US dollar is moving lower with its king's crown starting to get tarnished from a technical perspective (some work to do)
  • US stocks are higher with all the major in indices now up 1.25% or more
  • US yields are lower with the 2 year yield down -15 basis points. The 10 year yield down -18 basis point and the 30 year yield down -14 basis points
  • Gold is surging with its price up around $30 or 1.83% at $1658.60

Taking a look at the US dollar:

EURUSD above the 100 hour MA
GBPUSD trades above its 100 hour moving average
  • USDCAD trades below its 100 hour moving average for the 1st time since September 13 (blue line in the chart below)
USDCAD falls below its 100 hour moving average
  • USDJPY: The USDJPY is drifting further away from its 145.00 ceiling. The rising 100 hour moving average comes in at 143.827. The 200 hour moving average comes in at 143.677. The low price has so far reached 144.029.
USDJPY moves lower and away from 145.00

AUDUSD: The AUDUSD has moved above the 100 hour MA and looks toward the downward sloping trend line. So far the Trend line is holding resistance. Can the buyers keep the momentum going?

AUDUSD tests upside targets