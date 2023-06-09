EURGBP
EURGBP falls to the lowest level since August 2022

The EURGBP is tumbling lower in trading today. The price is currently down -0.47%, and in the process took out the lows from early June at 0.85667. The pair is also below swing lows from December 2022 between 0.8546 and 0.8559.

The low price just reached 0.8543. The close risk would be the early June low of 0.85667. A more conservative risk level of the daily chart would be near 0.8600 (see red circles on the chart above).

Drilling to the hourly chart below,

In trading today, the selling took hold within the European session and has continued as London/European traders exit for the day.

How has the EURGBP impacted the EURUSD and the GBPUSD?

The EURUSD is trading to new session lows as European traders exit for the week (EURUSD is down -0.32%). The GBUSD, meanwhile, is trading near session highs for the day (GBPUSD Is up 0.16%).