EURGBP tests the 100 day MA

The EURGBP_has taken a tumble today as investors exit the longs from Thursday and Friday and erase the gains seen over those trading days.

The move to the downside has also seen the price crack , the 100 day moving average and 0.84707, the 100 hour moving average and 0.8450 and the 200 hour moving average just below that level at 0.8448. The price has continued down to test its 200 day moving average and 0.84349.

Buyers are leaning against the 200 day moving average and has pushed the price back up modestly to 0.8442 currently. Traders will be watching the 200/100 hour moving averages up to 0.84501 for sellers. Stay below is more bearish.