EURGBP holding the 50% of the range since the Sept 2020 high

The EURGBP EUR/GBP The EUR/GBP is the currency pair encompassing the European Union’s single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the British pound of the United Kingdom (symbol £, code GBP). The pair’s rate indicates how many British pounds are needed in order to purchase one euro. For example, when the EUR/GBP is trading at 0.7500, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 0.75 British pounds. The euro is the world’s second most traded currency, whilst the British Pound (GBP) is the world’s third most traded currency, resulting in a comparatively liquid trading pair. While the spreads of currency pairs vary from broker to broker, the EUR/GBP often stays within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range.This may make it seem like a decent candidate for scalping, although its low range can be a hindering factor, similar to the EUR/CHF. What Makes the EUR/GBP Unique?As mentioned, EUR/GBP is seen as a viable pair for scalping, due to its relatively predictable price action, and low stable spread. Intraday trading the EUR/GBP however does generally require more patience compared to other pairs.From a technical standpoint, it follows that as EUR/USD and GBP/USD are positively correlated, EUR/GBP’s volatility is going to be less than the two aforementioned majors’. Perhaps more so than any other, this currency pair has been continually affected by ongoing Brexit discussions in the UK. Presently, there is no consensus on how the situation will be resolved, something that has influenced the EUR/GBP and will do so until a resolution is agreed upon. The EUR/GBP is the currency pair encompassing the European Union’s single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the British pound of the United Kingdom (symbol £, code GBP). The pair’s rate indicates how many British pounds are needed in order to purchase one euro. For example, when the EUR/GBP is trading at 0.7500, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 0.75 British pounds. The euro is the world’s second most traded currency, whilst the British Pound (GBP) is the world’s third most traded currency, resulting in a comparatively liquid trading pair. While the spreads of currency pairs vary from broker to broker, the EUR/GBP often stays within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range.This may make it seem like a decent candidate for scalping, although its low range can be a hindering factor, similar to the EUR/CHF. What Makes the EUR/GBP Unique?As mentioned, EUR/GBP is seen as a viable pair for scalping, due to its relatively predictable price action, and low stable spread. Intraday trading the EUR/GBP however does generally require more patience compared to other pairs.From a technical standpoint, it follows that as EUR/USD and GBP/USD are positively correlated, EUR/GBP’s volatility is going to be less than the two aforementioned majors’. Perhaps more so than any other, this currency pair has been continually affected by ongoing Brexit discussions in the UK. Presently, there is no consensus on how the situation will be resolved, something that has influenced the EUR/GBP and will do so until a resolution is agreed upon. Read this Term moved above the 50% of the move down from the September 2020 high to the March 2022 low. The 50% level comes in at 0.87465. The low today reached 0.87465 right at that level. Traders look at the 50% as a barometer for buyers winning or sellers winning. The buyers are so far winning the price is at 0.8766 currently.

Looking at the hourly chart below, the high price today did take out the high price from Friday. Friday's high price reached 0.87837. The high price today reached 0.87868. The buyers had their shot, and they missed.

EURGBP on the hourly chart

So there is a little bit of resistance above and support below off the daily price action that is giving buyers and sellers an option with risk defining levels. Overall, the buyers are holding the better hand, but sellers can lean against the old high and put a stop above the level if the price should go higher.

On a move below the 50% level as 0.87465, would have traders eyeing the rising 100/200 hour MAs. That 100 hour MA comes in at 0.8709. The 200 hour MA comes in at 0.8693. Both are moving higher. The pair moved below both those MA on the corrective move lower last Wednesday, but once the price moved above both on Thursday, the traders used the 100 hour MA as a launch point to the upside.

This week the Bank of England Bank of England The Bank of England (BoE) functions as the United Kingdom’s central bank and is one of the key drivers of monetary policy in Europe. As one of the world’s oldest central banks and established in 1694, the BoE is owned by the British government. Its central mandate involves maintaining and targeting interest rates while using other tools to help either stimulate or contract the economy. Moreover, the BoE is responsible for producing the UK’s bank notes as well as supervising key bank payment systems. The bank helps not only craft monetary and financial stability within the UK but also yields enormous influence on the country’s currency, the British pound. How does the Bank of England (BoE) Affect Forex Traders? The BoE is one of the closest watched central banks by forex traders, along with the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank (ECB). FX traders are regularly tuned into any updates out of the central bank given its potential to affect the pound and many other currency pairs. The Euro for example is highly correlated to the pound. Furthermore, the bank also has at its disposal a variety of monetary policy tools that are capable of impacting the pound. One of the most common of these historically has been quantitative easing (QE), among others, which can increase or decrease the value of the pound. Beyond FX, the BoE helps address domestic inflation, tinkering interest rates to stimulate the economy. Many investors are cognizant of the BoE interest rate as this measure is instrumental for a variety of economic barometers. The Bank of England (BoE) functions as the United Kingdom’s central bank and is one of the key drivers of monetary policy in Europe. As one of the world’s oldest central banks and established in 1694, the BoE is owned by the British government. Its central mandate involves maintaining and targeting interest rates while using other tools to help either stimulate or contract the economy. Moreover, the BoE is responsible for producing the UK’s bank notes as well as supervising key bank payment systems. The bank helps not only craft monetary and financial stability within the UK but also yields enormous influence on the country’s currency, the British pound. How does the Bank of England (BoE) Affect Forex Traders? The BoE is one of the closest watched central banks by forex traders, along with the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank (ECB). FX traders are regularly tuned into any updates out of the central bank given its potential to affect the pound and many other currency pairs. The Euro for example is highly correlated to the pound. Furthermore, the bank also has at its disposal a variety of monetary policy tools that are capable of impacting the pound. One of the most common of these historically has been quantitative easing (QE), among others, which can increase or decrease the value of the pound. Beyond FX, the BoE helps address domestic inflation, tinkering interest rates to stimulate the economy. Many investors are cognizant of the BoE interest rate as this measure is instrumental for a variety of economic barometers. Read this Term is expected to to raise rates by 50 basis points sentiment was for a potential 75 basis point hike until the retail sales last week sent those chances lower.