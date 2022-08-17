EURGBP tested a cluster of technical resistance levels

The EURGBP - after moving lower in the Asian session - has seen a reversal to the upside.

That move has now taken the price to a cluster of resistance defined by the:

  • 38.2% retracement of the range since the July 21 high. That level comes in at 0.8432.
  • 200 day moving average at 0.84357
  • 100 hour moving average at 0.84381
  • 200 hour moving average at 0.84387

The cluster of technical levels within 3 pips of each other should give traders cause for pause. Sellers looking for a low risk trading level can lean against the area, with a stop above.